Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,806 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC makes up about 1.0% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ares Management LLC owned 1.08% of Golub Capital BDC worth $28,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,329,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 565,677 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,828,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 497,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 270,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 249,762 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.43. 2,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,057. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

