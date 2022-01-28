Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $300.67

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 300.67 ($4.06) and traded as low as GBX 227.50 ($3.07). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 232.50 ($3.14), with a volume of 7,415 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.07) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.07) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 251.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 300.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

