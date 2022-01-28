Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3,294.77

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,294.77 ($44.45) and traded as low as GBX 2,970 ($40.07). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 3,085 ($41.62), with a volume of 572 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £237.24 million and a PE ratio of 17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,294.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,298.77.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

