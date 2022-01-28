Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the December 31st total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GIIX opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. Gores Holdings VIII has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIIX. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the third quarter worth $58,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter worth $97,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter worth $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the third quarter valued at $197,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

