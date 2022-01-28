Gores Technology Partners (NASDAQ:GTPA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 72,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 128,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 18,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

