Govi (GOVI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.54 Million

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Govi coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00002200 BTC on popular exchanges. Govi has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Govi has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,675,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

