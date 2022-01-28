GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. 1,518,427 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,068,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 target price on GoviEx Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market cap of C$166.27 million and a P/E ratio of -11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.35.

In other GoviEx Uranium news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$51,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$445,050.

About GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

