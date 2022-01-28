GrafTech International (EAF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect GrafTech International to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $347.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect GrafTech International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $14.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 2.86%.

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GrafTech International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

