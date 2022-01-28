Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,264.83

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,264.83 ($17.06) and traded as low as GBX 1,103 ($14.88). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 1,134 ($15.30), with a volume of 793,262 shares.

GFTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.86) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($17.13) to GBX 1,325 ($17.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,321.67 ($17.83).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,195.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,264.83. The company has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

