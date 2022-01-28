GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 577.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS GRCLF opened at $4.95 on Friday. GrainCorp has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

