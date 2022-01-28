Graviocoin (GIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $160.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00293650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

