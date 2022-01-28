Graviton (GTON) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21,264.00

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Graviton has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $21,264.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00005139 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Graviton has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00048495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.08 or 0.06702434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,744.01 or 1.00066845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00051921 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

