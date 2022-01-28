Gravity Finance (GFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $982,122.41

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $982,122.41 and $1,306.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00048032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.65 or 0.06501886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00053071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,907.08 or 0.99461343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00051242 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

