Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.30 Per Share

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Great Southern Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 40,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,487. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $780.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.