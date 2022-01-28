Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

GWB traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $31.39. 55,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,991. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,804 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 91,530 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Great Western Bancorp worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

