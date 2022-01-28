Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Greenkraft shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 84,540 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT)

GreenKraft, Incis engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. Its products and services include commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas; conversion of existing vehicles; and alternative fuel engines.

