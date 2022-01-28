Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Grindrod Shipping in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRIN. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth $1,542,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

