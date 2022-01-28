Gulden (NLG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.19 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $32,506.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.20 or 0.00289330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001018 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 559,331,694 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

