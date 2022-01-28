Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GUKYF opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.04.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

