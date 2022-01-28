GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $1.53

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00004048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $114.65 million and approximately $27.92 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002493 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000255 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,941,694 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.