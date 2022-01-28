GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Shares Up 6.9%

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.97 and last traded at $76.85. 20,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 893,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GXO. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

