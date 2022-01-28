GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Trading Up 6.9%

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) was up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.97 and last traded at $76.85. Approximately 20,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 893,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.86.

Several analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

