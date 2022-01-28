Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.59

Shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.59 and traded as low as $12.11. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 2,447 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GYRO. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gyrodyne by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Gyrodyne by 17.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Gyrodyne by 23.9% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 94,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period.

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the investment and the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolios of medical office; industrial and development; and residential properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St.

