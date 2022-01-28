Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haivision Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Haivision Systems from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Haivision Systems stock traded down C$0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.14. 11,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.78. Haivision Systems has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The company has a market cap of C$176.58 million and a PE ratio of -19.13.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.