Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of HALO opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.30. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7,546.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.