Hamster Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Hamster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $22.31 million and approximately $473,684.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00048490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.00 or 0.06689609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00053086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,828.36 or 0.99983149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00052011 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

