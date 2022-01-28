Handshake (HNS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $329,807.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $95.95 million and $329,807.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,755.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.37 or 0.06744337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.54 or 0.00290126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00785866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00066655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009133 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.25 or 0.00395293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00239855 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 461,297,747 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

