Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend by 43.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hanmi Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

HAFC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. 229,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their target price on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

