HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%.

NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,012. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $744.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

