Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 275,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 102,615 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 480.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,468 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

NYSE:HOG opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

