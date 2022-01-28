Harmony (ONE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $119.31 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $2.12 billion and $119.31 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00245544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00043138 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,331,575,249 coins and its circulating supply is 11,602,942,249 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

