Harvest Finance Hits One Day Volume of $12.60 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $71.22 million and approximately $12.60 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $106.69 or 0.00282261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000093 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 683,377 coins and its circulating supply is 667,522 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

