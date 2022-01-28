Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Trading Down 7.7%

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) shares were down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 30,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 134,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. The company has a market cap of C$15.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

