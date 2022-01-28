Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $138.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hasbro traded as low as $85.97 and last traded at $86.13, with a volume of 25668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.47.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Hasbro by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 83.44%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

