Hathor (HTR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $141.66 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $141.66 million and $10.89 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001661 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.23 or 0.06672125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,693.23 or 0.99869398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052062 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 901,878,960 coins and its circulating supply is 225,933,960 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

