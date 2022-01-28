Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $389.92 million, a PE ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is presently -123.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

