HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Decreased by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,383,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285,301 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 5.2% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned 1.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $821,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after acquiring an additional 195,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.29. 31,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,651. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.96 and a 1 year high of $269.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.57 and its 200 day moving average is $246.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

