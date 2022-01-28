HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,494 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $81,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA opened at $228.85 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.96 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.41. The company has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

