HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare updated its FY22 guidance to $18.40-19.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.50. The stock had a trading volume of 63,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,651. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.41. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $158.96 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

