HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to Buyback $8.00 billion in Stock

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE HCA traded up $7.76 on Friday, reaching $236.61. 1,944,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,482. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.