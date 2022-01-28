Head to Head Analysis: BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BSQUARE and ACV Auctions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A ACV Auctions 0 3 9 0 2.75

ACV Auctions has a consensus price target of $32.80, suggesting a potential upside of 166.23%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -3.94% -10.21% -6.03% ACV Auctions -20.64% -15.77% -7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BSQUARE and ACV Auctions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $47.14 million 0.62 -$1.89 million ($0.12) -11.92 ACV Auctions $208.36 million 9.20 -$41.02 million N/A N/A

BSQUARE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ACV Auctions.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services. The Edge to Cloud segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) and 24/7 operations services. The company was founded by William T. Baxter in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

