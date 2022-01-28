Head to Head Comparison: Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) & AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Shutterstock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AcuityAds and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 10.17% 24.90% 16.58% Shutterstock 13.48% 23.73% 13.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AcuityAds and Shutterstock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 2 3 0 2.60 Shutterstock 0 0 3 0 3.00

AcuityAds presently has a consensus price target of $9.70, indicating a potential upside of 270.23%. Shutterstock has a consensus price target of $140.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.49%. Given AcuityAds’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AcuityAds and Shutterstock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $78.30 million 2.03 $2.76 million $0.18 14.56 Shutterstock $666.69 million 4.94 $71.77 million $2.71 33.23

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than AcuityAds. AcuityAds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shutterstock beats AcuityAds on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial. The Other Category segment comprises of webdam. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

