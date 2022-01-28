Head-To-Head Contrast: Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sterling Check and Autohome, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Check 0 2 7 0 2.78 Autohome 3 5 1 0 1.78

Sterling Check presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.85%. Autohome has a consensus target price of $58.36, suggesting a potential upside of 98.69%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than Sterling Check.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sterling Check and Autohome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Check $454.05 million 3.86 -$52.29 million N/A N/A Autohome $1.33 billion 2.82 $521.87 million $3.81 7.71

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Check.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Sterling Check shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Check and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Check N/A N/A N/A Autohome 37.84% 16.05% 12.68%

Summary

Autohome beats Sterling Check on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The company was founded in June 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

