Head to Head Survey: BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) & ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get BioAtla alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioAtla and ADMA Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 3 0 3.00 ADMA Biologics 0 0 4 1 3.20

BioAtla currently has a consensus target price of $75.33, indicating a potential upside of 734.26%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus target price of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 313.04%. Given BioAtla’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than ADMA Biologics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of BioAtla shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -43.41% -36.52% ADMA Biologics -108.60% -71.69% -32.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioAtla and ADMA Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $430,000.00 773.56 -$35.85 million N/A N/A ADMA Biologics $42.22 million 6.40 -$75.75 million ($0.64) -2.16

BioAtla has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADMA Biologics.

Summary

BioAtla beats ADMA Biologics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations. The Plasma Collection Center consists of source plasma collection facilities. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative overhead expenses. The company was founded by Adam S. Grossman and Jerrold B. Grossman on June 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Ramsey, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.