Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Shares Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) by 313.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190,971 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned 2.84% of Health Assurance Acquisition worth $15,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAAC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,234. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

