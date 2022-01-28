Hedget Price Tops $2.57 on Major Exchanges (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00006920 BTC on major exchanges. Hedget has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $291,480.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

