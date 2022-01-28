HedgeTrade Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $191.91 million and approximately $73,784.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.51 or 0.00287429 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

