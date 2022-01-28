Hegic Price Reaches $0.0399 on Exchanges (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. Hegic has a total market cap of $28.05 million and $798,734.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hegic has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00041173 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00104663 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

