Helix Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Helix has a total market cap of $66,175.56 and $12.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019200 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.