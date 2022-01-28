Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.98

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.98 and traded as high as C$1.08. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 107,005 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.92.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.43 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 401,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$401,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 587,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$587,700. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,300 shares of company stock worth $549,310.

About Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.